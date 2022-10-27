CANADA STOCKS-TSX hits fresh one-month high as Shopify shines, energy stocks rise

Updates prices and sector moves

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index on Thursday hit a fresh one-month high as e-commerce firm Shopify surged after strong results, while higher crude lifted energy stocks.

Shopify Inc SHOP.TO shares jumped 17.7% and were on course for their best day in more than seven years, after it beat analysts' estimates for quarterly revenue and reported a smaller-than-expected loss.

The broader technology index .SPTTTK rose 4.6% to lead sectoral gains.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 0.88% at 19,450.08, its strongest level since Sept. 21, as of 10:56 a.m. ET (1456 GMT).

Energy stocks .SPTTEN gained 1% as oil prices rose on optimism over record U.S. crude exports and waning recession fears. O/R

Wall Street's main indexes gained ground on Thursday after data showed the world's largest economy grew more than expected in the third quarter, easing some concerns about an imminent recession as central banks across the globe hike interest rates. .N

Global stocks rose on Wednesday after the Bank of Canada announced a smaller-than-expected rate hike and said it was getting closer to the end of its historic tightening campaign.

Teck Resources Ltd TECKb.TO fell 4.4% after the Canadian miner said it had agreed to sell its stake in the Fort Hills oil sands project to Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO.

