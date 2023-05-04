News & Insights

CANADA STOCKS-TSX hits four-week low as energy, financials fall

Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

May 04, 2023 — 04:25 pm EDT

Written by Shristi Achar A and Fergal Smith for Reuters ->

May 4 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday to its lowest closing level in four weeks as broad-based declines included losses for the financial and energy sectors, offsetting a jump in the shares of e-commerce company Shopify Inc SHOP.TO.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended down 116.49 points, or 0.6%, at 20,238.19, its lowest closing level since April 6, preliminary data showed.

Heavily-weighted financials fell 1.3% as pressure mounted on U.S. regional bank stocks and despite a gain of 0.3% for Toronto-Dominion Bank GroupTD.TO after the lender called off its $13.4 billion acquisition of U.S.-based First Horizon Corp FHN.N.

Energy also lost ground, falling nearly 1%, as oil CLc1 settled 0.1% lower at $68.56 a barrel following another volatile session.

Technology was the lone sector to rise, gaining 3.4%.

It was helped by a 23.2% jump in the shares of Shopify IncSHOP.TO after the company announced plans to lay off 20% of its workforce and sell its logistics arm, while also posting a surprise first-quarter profit.

(Reporting Fergal Smith in Toronto and by Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar and Alistair Bell)

