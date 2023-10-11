News & Insights

CANADA STOCKS-TSX hits five-day winning streak on financials boost, Fed minutes on tap

Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

October 11, 2023 — 10:51 am EDT

By Khushi Singh

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index climbed on Wednesday, logging its fifth straight day of gains as financial stocks rose, while investors awaited minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's September policy meeting.

At 10:23 a.m. ET (1423 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 86.75 points, or 0.44%, at 19,587.95.

Financials .SPTTFSclimbed 1.1% to the top of the index, while the materials sector .GSPTTMTcontinued its winning streak for the fourth day, adding 0.3%.

Prices of most metals moved higher as U.S. Treasury yields extended their retreat after Israel intensified its airstrikes on Gaza and on hopes that interest rates have hit a peak. GOL/MET/L

Rate-sensitive real estate sector .GSPTTRE gained 0.4%, while healthcare stocks .GSPTTHC led sectoral declines, down 1.1%.

Energy shares .SPTTEN fell 0.4% as oil prices slumpedafter fears of supply disruption receded with top OPEC producer Saudi Arabia pledging to help stabilise the market amid the conflict in the Middle East. O/R

Meanwhile, data showed U.S. producer prices increased more than expected in September amid higher costs for energy products.

Investors will now shift focus to the minutes from the Fed's September meeting, due at 2 p.m. ET, and U.S. consumer price data scheduled for Thursday, to draw clues on Fed's interest rates path.

"Markets are taking the news (PPI data) in stride. However, consumer price number tomorrow will probably have a larger influence on the Fed," said Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management.

Back home, shares of Rubik's Cube-owner Spin MasterTOY.TO rose 6.8% after the Canadian toys and games-maker said it will buy U.S.-based toy-maker Melissa & Doug for $950 million in cash.

Across the border, energy giant Exxon Mobil XOM.N agreed to buy U.S. rival Pioneer Natural Resources PXD.N in an all-stock deal valued at $59.5 billion.

Analysts expected the Exxon-Pioneer deal to influence trading across the U.S. and Canada energy stocks.

