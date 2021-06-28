CANADA STOCKS-TSX hits all-time high on tech boost

June 28 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index hit a record high in early trade on Monday, with technology stocks leading gains tracking Nasdaq.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 43.35 points, or 0.21%, at 20,273.61.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.