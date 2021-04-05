CANADA STOCKS-TSX hits all-time high as strong U.S. jobs data boosts recovery hopes

Updates prices, adds sector details

April 5 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose to a record high on Monday, as strong U.S. jobs growth data raised hopes of a global economic recovery, offsetting a drop in oil prices.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN fell 1.1% as U.S. crude CLc1 and Brent LCOc1 prices dropped 2% each. O/R

* At 9:38 a.m. ET (1338 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 58.8 points, or 0.31%, at 19,049.12.

* Oil and gas company Whitecap Resources Inc WCP.TO dropped nearly 2% after it said it would acquire Kicking Horse Oil & Gas Ltd, a privately held indirect subsidiary of Quantum Energy Partners for C$300 million ($239 million) in a stock-and-cash deal.

* The financials sector .SPTTFS gained 0.4%, while industrials .GSPTTIN rose 0.8%.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.3% as gold futures GCc1 rose 0.1% to $1,728.6 an ounce.

* On the TSX, 141 issues were higher, while 84 issues declined for a 1.68-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 16.30 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Ballard Power Systems BLDP.TO, up 5.7%, and First Quantum Minerals FM.TO, which gained 4.2%.

* Vermilion Energy VET.TO fell 2.2%, the most on the TSX, while the second-biggest decliner was AcuityAds Holdings AT.TO.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Toronto-Dominion Bank TD.TO, Bombardier BBDb.TO and Power Corporation of Canada POW.TO.

* The TSX posted 12 new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues, there were 118 new 52-week highs and six new lows, with total volume of 32.81 million shares.

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

