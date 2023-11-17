CANADA STOCKS-TSX hits 8-wk high; investors parse inflation data

By Johann M Cherian

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose to an eight-week high on Friday, driven by the gains in energy stocks, while data reflecting cooling domestic inflation stoked fresh hopes that the Bank of Canada was done with monetary tightening.

At 10:04 a.m. ET (1504 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 97.18 points, or 0.48%, at 20,150.25, levels last seen in late September.

The energy sector .SPTTEN rose 1.6% as crude prices recovered from a four-month low. [O/R]

Heavy-weight financials .SPTTFS also added 0.6%, while the materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, limited gains by dropping 0.5%.

Meanwhile, data showed local producer prices declined by 1% in October, down from a 0.4% increase in the month before.

"It (PPI data) is consistent with the cool down that provides support that the BoC is done hiking and we are likely going to see some rate cuts potentially even before the Fed," said Angelo Kourkafas, investment strategist at Edward Jones Investments.

The Canadian dollarCAD= strengthened by 0.2% against the greenback.

The TSX is on track for a 2.4% rise this week with the rate-sensitive technology sector .SPTTTK leading gains at nearly 5% increase after the latest economic data from the U.S. boosted hopes of an end to the Federal Reserve's tightening cycle.

For the week, the energy sector index, however, was on a losing streak.

Among company news, First Quantum's FM.TOshares gained 0.2% after the workers' union for its unit in Panama said it reached an agreement with the company that guarantees salaries as protests and blockades disrupted operations.

Software firm Blackberry BB.TO said it would provide afull suite of cybersecurity solutions to the government of Malaysia in a milestone long-term deal. But shares retreated 0.4% from early gains.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal)

((johann.mcherian@thomsonreuters.com;))

