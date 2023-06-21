CANADA STOCKS-TSX hits 3-week low as interest-rate sensitive sectors fall

By Ankika Biswas and Fergal Smith

June 21 (Reuters) - Canada's main index edged lower on Wednesday, including declines for the interest-rate sensitive real estate sector, as domestic retail sales data supported expectations for further interest rate hikes by the Bank of Canada.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended down 48.19 points, or 0.2%, at 19,705.95, its lowest closing level since June 1.

Canadian retail sales climbed 1.1% in April and will likely post another gain in May, Statistics Canada data showed.

"Any data point similar to today's retail sales is putting more pressure on the Bank of Canada to move rates higher," said Angelo Kourkafas, senior investment strategist at Edward Jones.

"Even though investors realize that the bulk of tightening is behind us, it's still too early to declare victory yet."

The Bank of Canada agreed that the need for further rate hikes would be determined by fresh economic data after it lifted rates to a 22-year high of 4.75% earlier this month, minutes from the central bank's policy meeting showed.

Wall Street also lost ground as U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's congressional testimony reinforced the central bank's campaign to rein in inflation as he hinted at the likelihood of further rate hikes.

The real estate sector fell 1.3% to hit a six-month low, while technology was ended 1.3% lower.

Higher interest rates reduce the value to investors of the future cash flows that technology companies are expected to produce.

Energy was a bright spot, rising 1.6% as the price of oil settled 1.9% higher at $72.53 a barrel.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith in Toronto and Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar and Aurora Ellis)

