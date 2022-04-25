CANADA STOCKS-TSX hits 2-month low as commodity stocks slide

April 25 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index hit a two-month low on Monday, dragged down by energy and material stocks, as worries about the fallout from China's COVID-19 outbreak knocked oil and metal prices lower.

At 09:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 287.21 points, or 1.36%, at 20,899.17.

