CANADA STOCKS-TSX hits 13-month low as energy shares drag

By Amal S

June 16 (Reuters) - Weakness in energy shares dragged Canada's main stock index to its lowest level in more than a year on Thursday, as fears of a recession loomed following the U.S. Federal Reserve's biggest interest-rate increase since 1994.

At 9:43 a.m. ET (13:43 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 411.18 points, or 2.1%, at 19,200.38, to its lowest level since May 2021, with all sub-sectors in red.

The Fed on Wednesday matched market expectations by hiking interest rates by 75 basis points and projected a slowing economy and rising unemployment in the coming months.

"The market now taking the view that the Fed is willing to tip the US economy into recession if that is the price to pay to return inflation to target," said Stuart Cole, head macro economist at Equiti Capital.

The Swiss National Bank also raised its policy interest rate for the first time in 15 years with a surprise 50 basis point hike that soured global sentiment and sent the safe-haven franc up sharply. MKTS/GLOB

The energy sector .SPTTEN dropped 3.2% as oil prices fell to two-week lows on the back of inflation concerns highlighted by interest rate hikes in the United States, Britain and Switzerland, though tight oil supply limited losses. O/R

Healthcare .GSPTTHC shares fell 3.0%, with pot producers Aurora Cannabis ACB.TO leading the losses on a 4.1% drop.

The financial sector .SPTTFS slipped 2.1%, while the industrial sector .GSPTTIN fell 1.3%.

The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1.6% as gold prices retreated on the back of stronger dollar.GOL/

Shares of LifeWorks LWRK.TO jumped 68.4% to the top of the index after Canadian wireless carrier Telus Corp T.TO agreed to buy the company in a C$2.9 billion ($2.24 billion) deal.

On the economic front, domestic wholesale trade decreased by 0.5% in April from March due to a drop in fertilizer imports from Russia, as well as lower prices and volumes for lumber and other wood products, Statistics Canada said.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((amal.s@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.