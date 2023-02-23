US Markets
CANADA STOCKS-TSX higher as energy stocks rebound; Bausch Health climbs

February 23, 2023 — 10:50 am EST

By Shristi Achar A

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday, lifted by energy stocks, while shares of Bausch Health and Stantec surged following upbeat earnings.

At 10:14 a.m. ET (1514 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 37.17 points, or 0.18%, at 20,230.5.

The energy sector .SPTTEN rose 1.5% after five straight days of declines as oil prices firmed with gains on Russian supply curbs capped by an expected rise in U.S. inventories. O/R

"The biggest factor is that energy stocks might have a bit of a bounce, which had been under pressure for the last few days," said Greg Taylor, chief investment officer at Purpose Investments.

Shares of Bausch Health Cos BHC.TO jumped 10.7%, lifting the healthcare index .GSPTTHC up 3.0%, after the medical device maker beat revenue estimates for fourth quarter.

Stantec Inc STN.TO climbed 11.4% as construction company beat fourth-quarter profit estimates, and RBC Capital Markets upgraded the stock to "outperform" from "sector perform'.

The industrial sector .GSPTTIN rose 0.4%.

With more than half the companies on the TSX having reported results, 63.3% have topped fourth-quarter earnings expectations, as per Refinitiv data.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd FM.TOwas a prominent laggard, down 3.6%, after the miner said its unit had suspended ore processing operations at the disputed Cobre Panama mine.

In other earnings, Loblaw Cos Ltd L.TO gained 2.5% after the retailer forecast annual earnings above analysts' expectations and fourth-quarter results beat estimates.

