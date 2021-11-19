CANADA STOCKS-TSX heads lower as oil slides on European lockdown fears

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Friday, with energy stocks in lead after oil prices fell sharply towards $78 a barrel as a fresh surge in COVID-19 cases in Europe threatened to slow the economic recovery.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (1430 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 58.68 points, or 0.27%, at 21,578.86.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)

