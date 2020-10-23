CANADA STOCKS-TSX gains on upbeat wholesale estimates, Corus Entertainment boost

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, helped by encouraging estimates of domestic wholesale data and gains in Corus Entertainment Inc CJRb.TO after multiple brokerages went bullish on the stock following a strong quarterly result.

* At 9:36 a.m. ET (1336 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 30.1 points, or 0.18%, at 16,309.46.

* The nation's wholesale sales in September most likely increased by 0.4% after rising 0.3% in August, Statscan said in a flash estimate.

* Media company Corus Entertainment Inc CJRb.TO was the largest percentage gainer on the index, jumping 9.5% after multiple brokerages raised their price targets on its stock following upbeat quarterly results.

* Canfor Corp CFP.TO was the next big gainer, rising 3.7% after the company posted third-quarter earnings above analysts' estimates.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN shed its initial gains and dropped 0.2%, even as U.S. crude CLc1 prices ticked up 0.2% a barrel and Brent crude LCOc1 added 0.1%. O/R

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.6% even though gold futures GCc1 rose 0.3% to $1,907.4 an ounce. GOL/

* On the TSX, 139 issues were higher, while 78 issues declined for a 1.78-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 9.93 million shares traded.

* Blackberry Ltd <BB.TO> fell 2.1%, the most on the TSX, and the second-biggest decliner was Lundin Gold Inc <LUG.TO>, down 2.1%.

* The most heavily-traded shares by volume were Echelon Financial Holdings Inc <EFH.TO>, Bombardier Inc <BBDb.TO>, and Air Canada <AC.TO>.

* The TSX posted three new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were eight new 52-week highs and two new lows, with a total volume of 19.02 million shares.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

