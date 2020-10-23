US Markets
BB

CANADA STOCKS-TSX gains on upbeat wholesale estimates, Corus Entertainment boost

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MARK BLINCH

Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, helped by encouraging estimates of domestic wholesale data and gains in Corus Entertainment Inc after multiple brokerages went bullish on the stock following a strong quarterly result.

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, helped by encouraging estimates of domestic wholesale data and gains in Corus Entertainment Inc CJRb.TO after multiple brokerages went bullish on the stock following a strong quarterly result.

* At 9:36 a.m. ET (1336 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 30.1 points, or 0.18%, at 16,309.46.

* The nation's wholesale sales in September most likely increased by 0.4% after rising 0.3% in August, Statscan said in a flash estimate.

* Media company Corus Entertainment Inc CJRb.TO was the largest percentage gainer on the index, jumping 9.5% after multiple brokerages raised their price targets on its stock following upbeat quarterly results.

* Canfor Corp CFP.TO was the next big gainer, rising 3.7% after the company posted third-quarter earnings above analysts' estimates.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN shed its initial gains and dropped 0.2%, even as U.S. crude CLc1 prices ticked up 0.2% a barrel and Brent crude LCOc1 added 0.1%. O/R

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.6% even though gold futures GCc1 rose 0.3% to $1,907.4 an ounce. GOL/

* On the TSX, 139 issues were higher, while 78 issues declined for a 1.78-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 9.93 million shares traded.

* Blackberry Ltd <BB.TO> fell 2.1%, the most on the TSX, and the second-biggest decliner was Lundin Gold Inc <LUG.TO>, down 2.1%.

* The most heavily-traded shares by volume were Echelon Financial Holdings Inc <EFH.TO>, Bombardier Inc <BBDb.TO>, and Air Canada <AC.TO>.

* The TSX posted three new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were eight new 52-week highs and two new lows, with a total volume of 19.02 million shares.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BB AC

Other Topics

Banking

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular