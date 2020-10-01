CANADA STOCKS-TSX gains on upbeat manufacturing data

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday as data showed domestic manufacturing activity expanded in September at its fastest pace in more than two years, bolstering optimism around a post-coronavirus economic recovery.

* The IHS Markit Canada Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' index (PMI) rose to a seasonally adjusted 56.0 in September, its highest level since August 2018.

* At 9:35 a.m. ET (1335 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 86.47 points, or 0.54%, at 16,207.85.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.8% as gold futures GCc1 rose 1.0% to $1,905.7 an ounce. GOL/

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was CAE Inc CAE.TO, which jumped 6.1% after BMO upgraded the rating of the flight simulator maker's stock to "outperform" from "market perform."

* Its gains were followed by Brookfield Property Partners L.P BPY_u.TO, which rose 2.7%.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN dropped 0.3% as U.S. crude CLc1 prices were down 3.1% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 lost 2.8%. O/R

* On the TSX, 179 issues were higher, while 36 issues declined for a 4.97-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 8.29 million shares traded.

* Cenovus Energy Inc <CVE.TO> fell 4%, the most on the TSX, after JPMorgan downgraded the stock to "underweight" from "neutral" and the second-biggest decliner was NovaGold Resources Inc <NG.TO>, down 3.0%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Orosur Mining Inc <OMI.TO>, Avalon Advanced Materials Inc <AVL.TO>, and NextSource Materials Inc <NEXT.TO>.

* The TSX posted four new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues, there were seven new 52-week highs and four new lows, with total volume of 20.71 million shares.

