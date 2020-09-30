CANADA STOCKS-TSX gains on upbeat economic growth data
Sept 30 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday, after government data showed the domestic economy expanded in July, bolstering optimism around a post-coronavirus recovery.
* The Canadian economy clawed back from pandemic lows, though the pace of growth slowed through the summer, data showed on Wednesday. Real GDP rose 3.0% in July, in line with analysts' expectations, while August GDP is expected to increase by 1.0%.
* At 09:38 a.m. ET (1338 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 47.98 points, or 0.3%, at 16,259.5.
* The energy sector .SPTTEN climbed 0.4% as U.S. crude CLc1 prices were up 0.5% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 lost 0.8%. O/R
* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.6% as gold futures GCc1 fell 0.2% to $1,891 an ounce. GOL/
* On the TSX, 148 issues were higher, while 67 issues declined for a 2.21-to-1 ratio favoring gainers, with 13.19 million shares traded.
* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Canada Goose Holdings Inc <GOOS.TO>, which jumped 10.4% after Cowen & Co upgraded the apparel maker's stock to "outperform" from "market perform".
* Lundin Mining Corp <LUN.TO> rose 5.8% after multiple brokerages raised price target of the stock.
* OceanaGold Corp <OGC.TO> fell 11.5%, the most on the TSX, and the second-biggest decliner was Osisko Mining Inc <OSK.TO>, down 2.5%.
* The most heavily-traded shares by volume were The Bank of Nova Scotia <BNS.TO>, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce <CM.TO>, and OceanaGold Corp <OGC.TO>.
* The TSX posted four new 52-week highs and no new lows.
* Across all Canadian issues there were 12 new 52-week highs and three new lows, with total volume of 20.33 million shares.
(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)
((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Canada expects to approve new COVID-19 tests soon, govt official says
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Sunworks, Switchback Energy Acquisition, E.W. Scripps, Tesla
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-VTv Therapeutics Inc, SPI Energy Co Ltd, Carvana Co, Stich Fix Inc
- Colombia's Rappi raises over $300 mln in funding round