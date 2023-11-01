CANADA STOCKS-TSX gains on upbeat earnings, Fed decision in focus

By Khushi Singh

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index closed at a one-week high on Wednesday, helped by gains in the utilities sector, with the overall sentiment supported by expectations that interest rates have peaked, which encouraged investors to buy some recently battered stocks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE provisionally closed up 205.53 points, or 1.09%, at 19,079.00, notching its third day of gains and its highest finish since last Wednesday.

The U.S. Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged on Wednesday as expected and Fed Chair Jerome Powell said policy makers would proceed carefully although they were not yet confident financial conditions were restrictive enough to get inflation as low as the central bank would like.

Last week, the Canadian central bank also kept interest rates steady and said the past 10 rate increases are working to cool the economy.

In Canada, the manufacturing PMI rose in October for the first time in three months, but the sector remained in contraction as output along with new orders declined and cost pressures rose, data showed on Wednesday.

"But I don't think anything (rate cuts) will happen, at least until spring or summer of next year," Small added.

First Quantum Minerals FM.TO dropped 8%, taking its three-day fall to about 53%, on jitters over the Panama government's decision to hold a referendum to decide whether to revoke the Canadian miner's Cobre mine permit.

Parka maker Canada Goose GOOS.TO shed 8.8% after the company cut its annual sales forecast in a sign that a sharp rebound in China was starting to falter and sales in the U.S. stayed under pressure.

Thomson ReutersTRI.TO shares rose 2% after the parent company of Reuters News reported higher-than-expected third-quarter profit and announced a new $1 billion share repurchase program.

Centerra GoldCG.TO jumped 9.0% after the gold miner beat third-quarter revenue estimates and posted quarterly profit compared to a loss in the previous year.

The utilities .GSPTTUT index advanced 3.7%, leading sectoral gains as Brookfield Infrastructure PartnersBIP_u.TO rose 9.0% after reporting higher revenue in the third quarter.

The energy sector .SPTTEN climbed 1.0% following an over 2% rise in crude prices as the conflict in the Middle East remained in focus. O/R

