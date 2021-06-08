US Markets
BB

CANADA STOCKS-TSX gains on surprise trade surplus

Contributor
Amal S Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MARK BLINCH

Canada's main stock index gained on Tuesday lifted by data showing a surprise domestic trade surplus in April, although losses in energy and mining stocks capped gains.

Adds details on sectors, updates prices

June 8 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index gained on Tuesday lifted by data showing a surprise domestic trade surplus in April, although losses in energy and mining stocks capped gains.

* The nation unexpectedly posted a trade surplus of C$594 million ($492.13 million) in April, as a shortage of chips slashed imports and exports of motor vehicles and parts, Statistics Canada data indicated.

* After rising as much as 0.2% to touch a record high of 20,075.9 at open, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 16.5 points, or 0.08%, at 20,051.8 by 9:38 a.m. ET (1338 GMT).

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was cybersecurity firm Blackberry Ltd BB.TO, which jumped 4%, extending a rally in social-media favorites into a third week along with other "meme stocks".

* Its gains were followed by uranium miner Denison Mines Corp DML.TO, which rose 2.9%.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN dropped 0.7% as U.S. crude CLc1 prices were down 0.3% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 lost 0.5%. O/R

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.4% as gold futures GCc1 fell 0.2% to $1,893.1 an ounce. GOL/

* On the TSX, 118 issues were higher, while 100 issues declined for a 1.18-to-1 ratio favoring gainers, with 20.07 million shares traded.

* Oil producer Vermilion Energy Inc VET.TO fell 3.4%, the most on the TSX, and the second biggest decliner was Crescent Point Energy Corp CPG.TO, down 2.5%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Hydro One Ltd H.TO, BCE Inc BCE.TO and Blackberry Ltd.

* The TSX posted 16 new 52-week highs and no new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 69 new 52-week highs and 12 new lows, with total volume of 32.64 million shares.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BB VET CPG H BCE

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular