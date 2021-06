CANADA STOCKS-TSX gains on surprise trade surplus

Adds details on sectors, updates prices

June 8 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index gained on Tuesday lifted by data showing a surprise domestic trade surplus in April, although losses in energy and mining stocks capped gains.

* The nation unexpectedly posted a trade surplus of C$594 million ($492.13 million) in April, as a shortage of chips slashed imports and exports of motor vehicles and parts, Statistics Canada data indicated.

* After rising as much as 0.2% to touch a record high of 20,075.9 at open, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 16.5 points, or 0.08%, at 20,051.8 by 9:38 a.m. ET (1338 GMT).

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was cybersecurity firm Blackberry Ltd BB.TO, which jumped 4%, extending a rally in social-media favorites into a third week along with other "meme stocks".

* Its gains were followed by uranium miner Denison Mines Corp DML.TO, which rose 2.9%.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN dropped 0.7% as U.S. crude CLc1 prices were down 0.3% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 lost 0.5%. O/R

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.4% as gold futures GCc1 fell 0.2% to $1,893.1 an ounce. GOL/

* On the TSX, 118 issues were higher, while 100 issues declined for a 1.18-to-1 ratio favoring gainers, with 20.07 million shares traded.

* Oil producer Vermilion Energy Inc VET.TO fell 3.4%, the most on the TSX, and the second biggest decliner was Crescent Point Energy Corp CPG.TO, down 2.5%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Hydro One Ltd H.TO, BCE Inc BCE.TO and Blackberry Ltd.

* The TSX posted 16 new 52-week highs and no new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 69 new 52-week highs and 12 new lows, with total volume of 32.64 million shares.

