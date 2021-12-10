CANADA STOCKS-TSX gains on relief rally after U.S. CPI data

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as the closely-watched U.S. inflation print came in broadly in line with expectations and as oil prices recovered, but sentiment remained fragile on worries over the COVID-19 pandemic.

At 09:30 a.m. ET (14:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 79.37 points, or 0.38%, at 21,004.86.

(Reporting by Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

