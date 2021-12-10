US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-TSX gains on relief rally after U.S. CPI data

Contributor
Anisha Sircar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MARK BLINCH

Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as the closely-watched U.S. inflation print came in broadly in line with expectations and as oil prices recovered, but sentiment remained fragile on worries over the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as the closely-watched U.S. inflation print came in broadly in line with expectations and as oil prices recovered, but sentiment remained fragile on worries over the COVID-19 pandemic.

At 09:30 a.m. ET (14:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 79.37 points, or 0.38%, at 21,004.86.

(Reporting by Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((anisha.sircar@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6287-2704;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

Nasdaq's Essner on OPEC+, Oil Market Outlook

Dec 03, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular