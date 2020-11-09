CANADA STOCKS-TSX gains on positive vaccine news, Biden win

Updates share prices, adds details on sectors

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index hit a two-month high on Monday after drugmaker Pfizer PFE.N said its experimental COVID-19 vaccine was more than 90% effective and as hopes of more stimulus under U.S. President-elect Joe Biden also boosted sentiment.

U.S. drugmaker Pfizer and German partner BioNTech SE BNTX.O are the first drugmakers to release successful data from a large-scale clinical trial of a coronavirus vaccine.

The companies said they have so far found no serious safety concerns and expect to seek U.S. authorization this month for emergency use of the vaccine.

* At 9:47 a.m. ET (1447 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 379.21 points, or 2.33%, at 16,662.04.

* The index is on track to record its highest single-day jump in nearly seven months.

* Cenovus Energy Inc's shares CVE.TO jumped 15% after the oil and gas producer said it will sell its Marten Hills oil assets in northern Alberta to Headwater Exploration Inc HWX.TO for C$100 million ($77.16 million).

* The energy sector .SPTTEN climbed 11.9% as U.S. crude CLc1 prices were up 10.7% a barrel and Brent crude LCOc1 added 9.6%. O/R

* A decliner was the materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious metals miners, lost 5% as gold futures GCc1 fell 4%. GOL/MET/L

* On the TSX, 171 issues were higher, while 50 issues declined for a 3.42-to-1 ratio favoring gainers, with 69.55 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX was Aurora Cannabis ACB.TO, which jumped 25.9%, after reporting an improvement in quarterly results.

* Alamos Gold AGI.TO fell 11.8%, the most on the TSX, while the second biggest decliner was Kinross Gold Corp K.TO, down 10.2%.

* The TSX posted 22 new 52-week highs and no new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 147 new 52-week highs and 10 new lows, with total volume of 129.36 million shares.

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

