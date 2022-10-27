CANADA STOCKS-TSX gains on oil, upbeat U.S. data

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index jumped on Thursday as crude prices rose and Wall Street was supported by data showing better-than-expected U.S. economic growth in the third quarter.

At 09:41 a.m. ET (13:41 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 181.35 points, or 0.94%, at 19,461.11.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Shashwat.Chauhan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.