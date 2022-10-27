US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-TSX gains on oil, upbeat U.S. data

Contributor
Shashwat Chauhan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Canada's main stock index jumped on Thursday as crude prices rose and Wall Street was supported by data showing better-than-expected U.S. economic growth in the third quarter.

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index jumped on Thursday as crude prices rose and Wall Street was supported by data showing better-than-expected U.S. economic growth in the third quarter.

At 09:41 a.m. ET (13:41 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 181.35 points, or 0.94%, at 19,461.11.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Shashwat.Chauhan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular