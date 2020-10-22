CANADA STOCKS-TSX gains on energy strength, upbeat earnings

US Markets
Canada's main stock index recouped early losses on Thursday, helped by energy stocks and upbeat earnings from Rogers Communications Inc and Corus Entertainment Inc.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN climbed 0.3% as U.S. crude CLc1 prices were up 0.9% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 added 0.8%. O/R

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Rogers Communications, which jumped 9.1% after the telecom operator beat estimates for third-quarter revenue.

* Its gains were followed by Corus Entertainment which rose 5.7% after the media company beat fourth-quarter profit estimates.

* At 9:43 a.m. ET (1343 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 42.92 points, or 0.26%, at 16,273.15.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1.0%.

* On the TSX, 129 issues were higher, while 87 issues declined for a 1.48-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 13.69 million shares traded.

* First Majestic Silver Corp FR.TO fell 2.8%, the most on the TSX, after National Bank of Canada slashed price target of the miner's stock and the second biggest decliner was Silvercorp Metals Inc SVM.TO, down 2.5%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were those of Nevada Copper Corp NCU.TO, Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO, and CES Energy Solutions Corp CEU.TO.

* The TSX posted two new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were eight new 52-week highs and no new lows, with total volume of 25.66 million shares.

