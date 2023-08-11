CANADA STOCKS-TSX gains on energy, material stock boost

By Siddarth S and Nivedita Balu

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Toronto stocks ended higher on Friday, lifted by energy and material stocks, recovering from choppy trading after stronger-than-expected U.S. producer price data worried investors about sticky inflation in the world's largest economy.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 64.76 points, or 0.32%, at 20,407.64. The index was set to snap two consecutive weekly declines.

Data showed U.S. PPI increased 0.2% in June. On an annual basis, PPI increased 0.8% through June, while economists polled by Reuters had forecast a 0.7% rise.

"It would confirm that inflation is back to reasonable levels," said Philip Petursson, chief investment strategist at IG Wealth Management.

"The real question is will the U.S. Federal Reserve be satisfied. From here, will it be a much slower grind or are they going to say we got to get there faster and raise rates further and that's what the market is trying to assess today."

U.S. consumer prices increased moderately in July at 3.2%, up from 3.0% in June, data showed on Wednesday, but core inflation continued to remain sticky, which worried investors on the Fed's rate hike plans for the rest of 2023.

The energy sector .SPTTEN rose 0.9% as oil prices firmed, while materials .GSPTTMT gained 1%, tracking higher gold prices. O/RGOL/

Rate-sensitive technology stocks .SPTTTKlost 0.3% after the data.

Utilities .GSPTTUT shed over 0.6% as shares of Northland Power NPI.TO fell over 6%, after the power producer reported a drop in quarterly net income. The stock was the worst performer on the benchmark index.

Air Canada AC.TOrose over 3%, after the Canada's largest airline reported a better than expected quarterly profit on Friday compared with a year-ago loss.

(Reporting by Siddarth S in Bengaluru and Nivedita Balu in Toronto; Editing by Shweta Agarwal, Krishna Chandra Eluri and Deepa Babington)

((Siddarth.s@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.