CANADA STOCKS-TSX gains on energy boost, wholesale trade data

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, helped by strength in energy stocks, as data showing growth in domestic wholesale trade in November bolstered sentiment.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN climbed 1.4% as U.S. crude CLc1 prices were up 0.8% a barrel and Brent crude LCOc1 added 1.8% on the back of optimism that government stimulus will eventually lift global economic growth. O/R

* Canadian wholesale trade increased by 0.7% in November from October on higher sales of machinery and equipment, as well as building materials and supplies, Statistics Canada said.

* At 9:47 a.m. ET (1447 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 6.81 points, or 0.04%, at 17,951.69.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were cybersecurity firm BlackBerry Limited BB.TO, which jumped 5.5% and oil producer Vermilion Energy Inc VET.TO, which rose 3.9%.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.6% as gold futures GCc1 rose 0.7% to $1,842.9 an ounce. GOL/

* On the TSX, 135 issues were higher, while 83 issues declined for a 1.63-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 24.30 million shares traded.

* Meanwhile, the nation's factory sales decreased by 0.6% in November on lower sales of aerospace products and parts, as well as motor vehicles and parts, Statistics Canada said.

* Pot producer Aphria Inc APHA.TO fell 4.4%, the most on the TSX, and the second biggest decliner was its peer Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO, down 3.9%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Zenabis Global Inc ZENA.TO, Blackberry Limited BB.TO and Aphria Inc APHA.TO.

* The TSX posted two new 52-week highs and no new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 58 new 52-week highs and two new lows, with total volume of 55.34 million shares.

