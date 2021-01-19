US Markets
CANADA STOCKS-TSX gains on energy boost, wholesale trade data

Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, helped by strength in energy stocks, as data showing growth in domestic wholesale trade in November bolstered sentiment.

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, helped by strength in energy stocks, as data showing growth in domestic wholesale trade in November bolstered sentiment.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN climbed 1.4% as U.S. crude CLc1 prices were up 0.8% a barrel and Brent crude LCOc1 added 1.8% on the back of optimism that government stimulus will eventually lift global economic growth. O/R

* Canadian wholesale trade increased by 0.7% in November from October on higher sales of machinery and equipment, as well as building materials and supplies, Statistics Canada said.

* At 9:47 a.m. ET (1447 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 6.81 points, or 0.04%, at 17,951.69.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were cybersecurity firm BlackBerry Limited BB.TO, which jumped 5.5% and oil producer Vermilion Energy Inc VET.TO, which rose 3.9%.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.6% as gold futures GCc1 rose 0.7% to $1,842.9 an ounce. GOL/

* On the TSX, 135 issues were higher, while 83 issues declined for a 1.63-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 24.30 million shares traded.

* Meanwhile, the nation's factory sales decreased by 0.6% in November on lower sales of aerospace products and parts, as well as motor vehicles and parts, Statistics Canada said.

* Pot producer Aphria Inc APHA.TO fell 4.4%, the most on the TSX, and the second biggest decliner was its peer Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO, down 3.9%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Zenabis Global Inc ZENA.TO, Blackberry Limited BB.TO and Aphria Inc APHA.TO.

* The TSX posted two new 52-week highs and no new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 58 new 52-week highs and two new lows, with total volume of 55.34 million shares.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

