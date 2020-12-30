CANADA STOCKS-TSX gains on energy boost, vaccine optimism
Adds details; updates prices
Dec 30 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday, supported by energy and material stocks, as Britain's approval of another coronavirus shot lifted sentiment around a vaccine-led global economic recovery.
* Britain became the first to approve the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca AZN.L and Oxford University, helping world stocks edge towards record highs. GLOB/MKTS
* The energy sector .SPTTEN climbed 1.6% as oil prices gained on the back of a weaker dollar and a decline in U.S. crude inventories.
* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.9%. GOL/
* Gold prices held steady on Wednesday. GOL/
* At 09:43 a.m. ET (14:43 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 56.03 points, or 0.32%, at 17,599.46.
* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were oil producer Whitecap Resources Inc WCP.TO, which jumped 5.3%, and lumber producer Canfor Corp CFP.TO, which rose 4%.
* On the TSX, 187 issues were higher, while 31 issues declined for a 6.03-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 15.98 million shares traded.
* Cybersecurity firm Blackberry Ltd BB.TO fell 1.8%, the most on the TSX, and the second biggest decliner was e-commerce firm Shopify Inc SHOP.TO, down 1.7%.
* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Power Corporation of Canada POW.TO, Bank of Nova Scotia BNS.TO and TC Energy Corp TRP.TO.
* The TSX posted nine new 52-week highs and no new low.
* Across all Canadian issues there were 70 new 52-week highs and five new lows, with total volume of 29.79 million shares.
(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)
((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends lower as new COVID storm clouds overshadow stimulus passage
- Trump Threatens to Not Sign COVID-19 Bill, Wants Bigger Stimulus Checks
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Ocugen Inc, Peloton Interactive, Apple
- EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources