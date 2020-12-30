CANADA STOCKS-TSX gains on energy boost, vaccine optimism

Adds details; updates prices

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday, supported by energy and material stocks, as Britain's approval of another coronavirus shot lifted sentiment around a vaccine-led global economic recovery.

* Britain became the first to approve the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca AZN.L and Oxford University, helping world stocks edge towards record highs. GLOB/MKTS

* The energy sector .SPTTEN climbed 1.6% as oil prices gained on the back of a weaker dollar and a decline in U.S. crude inventories.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.9%. GOL/

* Gold prices held steady on Wednesday. GOL/

* At 09:43 a.m. ET (14:43 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 56.03 points, or 0.32%, at 17,599.46.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were oil producer Whitecap Resources Inc WCP.TO, which jumped 5.3%, and lumber producer Canfor Corp CFP.TO, which rose 4%.

* On the TSX, 187 issues were higher, while 31 issues declined for a 6.03-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 15.98 million shares traded.

* Cybersecurity firm Blackberry Ltd BB.TO fell 1.8%, the most on the TSX, and the second biggest decliner was e-commerce firm Shopify Inc SHOP.TO, down 1.7%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Power Corporation of Canada POW.TO, Bank of Nova Scotia BNS.TO and TC Energy Corp TRP.TO.

* The TSX posted nine new 52-week highs and no new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 70 new 52-week highs and five new lows, with total volume of 29.79 million shares.

