CANADA STOCKS-TSX gains on energy boost, upbeat economic data

Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, as energy stocks gained on higher crude prices and upbeat economic data bolstered optimism over an economic rebound.

June 11 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, as energy stocks gained on higher crude prices and upbeat economic data bolstered optimism over an economic rebound.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN climbed 0.8% as U.S. crude CLc1 prices were up 0.2% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 was unchanged. O/R

* At 09:36 a.m. ET (13:36 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 39.12 points, or 0.2%, at 20,088.59.

* Statistics Canada said the country's industries ran at 81.7% of capacity in the first quarter of 2021, up from a upwardly revised 79.7% in the fourth quarter of 2020, while the nation's net worth jumped by a record 7.7% in the first quarter to C$15.0 trillion ($12.40 trillion).

* The financials sector .SPTTFS gained 0.1%. The industrials sector .GSPTTIN rose 0.4%.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.2% as gold futures GCc1 fell 0.5% to $1,885.4 an ounce GOL/

* On the TSX, 114 issues were higher, while 102 issues declined for a 1.12-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 9.72 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were miners Hudbay Minerals Inc HBM.TO, up 3.8%, and First Quantum Minerals Ltd FM.TO, up 3.7%.

* Enghouse Systems Limited ENGH.TO fell 7.6%, the most on the TSX, after the software provider missed second-quarter estimates and the second biggest decliner was real estate investment trust NorthWest Healthcare Properties NWH_u.TO, down 1.3%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were those of Hut 8 Mining Corp HUT.TO, Canadian Natural Resources Limited CNQ.TO, and NorthWest Healthcare Properties NWH_u.TO.

* The TSX posted 16 new 52-week highs and one new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 76 new 52-week highs and 2 new lows, with total volume of 22.41 million shares.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

