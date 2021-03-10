CANADA STOCKS-TSX gains on energy boost, awaits cenbank rate decision

US Markets
Canada's main stock index extended gains on Wednesday, a day after hitting an all-time peak, led by shares of energy companies as oil prices rose, while investors awaited the central bank's interest rate decision later in the day.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN climbed 1.1% as U.S. crude CLc1 prices were up 0.2% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 added 0.1%. O/R

* At 9:39 a.m. ET (14:39 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 80.31 points, or 0.43%, at 18,679.5.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Ballard Power Systems BLDP.TO, which jumped 6.6% after the fuel cell producer said Canadian Pacific will employ its fuel cells for hydrogen locomotive program.

* Its gains were followed by pot producer Aphria Inc APHA.TO, which rose 6.3%.

* The financials sector .SPTTFS gained 0.6%. The industrials sector .GSPTTIN rose 0.8%.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.4% as miners including Endeavour Mining Corp EDV.TO and MAG Silver Corp MAG.TO, fell 2.3% and 2.1% respectively, being the top laggards on the index.

* On the TSX, 143 issues were higher, while 73 issues declined for a 1.96-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 21.60 million shares traded.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Hydro One Ltd H.TO, Rogers Communications Inc RCIb.TO, and Trican Well Service Ltd TCW.TO.

* The TSX posted eight new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 59 new 52-week highs and two new lows, with total volume of 47.33 million shares.

