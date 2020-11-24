CANADA STOCKS-TSX gains on energy boost as oil hits highest since March

US Markets
Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, led by a jump in energy stocks, as a third promising COVID-19 vaccine spurred hopes of a quicker economic recovery and drove oil prices to an over eight-month high.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN climbed 4.2% as U.S. crude CLc1 prices were up 1.9% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 added 1.7%. O/R

* At 14:40 a.m. ET (14:40 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 115.33 points, or 0.67%, at 17,209.86.

* AstraZeneca AZN.L said on Monday its COVID-19 vaccine could be up to 90% effective.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was pot producer Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO, which jumped 24.6%, followed by oil firm Vermilion Energy Inc VET.TO, which rose 8.4%.

* The financials sector .SPTTFS gained 1.1%. The industrials sector .GSPTTIN rose 0.1%.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.8% as gold futures GCc1 fell 1.6% to $1,809.3 an ounce. GOL/

* On the TSX, 140 issues were higher, while 78 issues declined for a 1.79-to-1 ratio favoring gainers, with 29.53 million shares traded.

* Miner Silvercorp Metals Inc <SVM.TO> fell 11.3%, the most on the TSX, and the second-biggest decliner was fuel-cell products developer Ballard Power Systems Inc <BLDP.TO>, down 4.6%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Cardinal Resource Ltd <CDV.TO>, Bombardier Inc <BBDb.TO>, and Baytex Energy Corp <BTE.TO>.

* The TSX posted nine new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 59 new 52-week highs and six new lows, with total volume of 60.06 million shares.

