CANADA STOCKS-TSX gains on energy boost as oil hits 11-month high

Amal S Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, helped by gains in energy stocks, as oil prices hit an 11-month high on tighter supply and hopes of a drop in U.S. stockpile.

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, helped by gains in energy stocks, as oil prices hit an 11-month high on tighter supply and hopes of a drop in U.S. stockpile.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN climbed 1% as U.S. crude CLc1 prices were up 0.9% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 added 1%. O/R

* At 9:38 a.m. ET (14:38 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 20.75 points, or 0.12%, at 17,955.2.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was fuel cell developer Ballard Power Systems Inc BLDP.TO, which jumped 13.1% to its highest since 2002, after receiving a purchase order from UK-based Arcola Energy.

* Its gains were followed by asset and wealth management company CI Financial Corp CIX.TO, which rose 5.9%.

* The financials sector .SPTTFS gained 0.3%, while the industrials sector .GSPTTIN fell 0.2%.

* On the TSX, 115 issues rose, while 91 issues fell in a 1.26-to-1 ratio favoring gainers, with 14.93 million shares traded.

* Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc <RBA.TO> fell 5.2%, the most on the TSX, after brokerage Scotiabank downgraded its rating to "sector perform" from "sector outperform". The second biggest decliner was pot producer Cronos Group Inc <CRON.TO>, down 1.5%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Toronto-Dominion Bank <TD.TO>, Nevada Copper Corp <NCU.TO>, and Zenabis Global Inc <ZENA.TO>.

* The TSX posted four new 52-week highs and no new low.

* Across Canadian issues, there were 33 new 52-week highs and one new low, with total volume of 35.87 million shares.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

