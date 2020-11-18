CANADA STOCKS-TSX gains on energy boost

US Markets
Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday, supported by energy stocks as oil prices gained on hopes that OPEC and its allies will delay a planned increase in output.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN climbed 2.3% as U.S. crude CLc1 prices were up 0.8% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 added 1.3%. O/R

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were oil producer Enerplus Corporation ERF.TO, which jumped 7.4%, and Vermilion Energy Inc VET.TO, which rose 5.4%.

* At 9:45 a.m. ET (1445 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 18.84 points, or 0.11%, at 16,966.9.

* Canada's annual inflation rate unexpectedly accelerated to 0.7% in October, up from a year-over-year increase of 0.5% in September, mainly on higher food prices, Statistics Canada said.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1.1%.

* Gold was stuck to a narrow range as optimism over Pfizer's successful vaccine trials countered concerns over rising coronavirus infections and bets for further economic support. GOL/

* On the TSX, 111 issues were higher, while 105 issues declined for a 1.06-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 21.12 million shares traded.

* Granite Real Estate Investment Trust GRT_u.TO fell 3.6%, the most on the TSX and the second biggest decliner was SilverCrest Metals Inc SIL.TO, down 2.6%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO, Baytex Energy Corp BTE.TO and Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO.

* The TSX posted six new 52-week highs and no new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 40 new 52-week highs and five new lows, with total volume of 41.85 million shares.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

