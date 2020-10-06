CANADA STOCKS-TSX gains on energy boost

US Markets
Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, lifted by energy stocks as oil prices soared on supply disruptions in Norway, a new hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico and U.S. President Donald Trump's return to the White House from hospital.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN climbed 2.3% as U.S. crude CLc1 prices climbed 3.5% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 added 3.2%. O/R

* At 9:38 a.m. ET (13:38 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 11.59 points, or 0.07%, at 16,421.78.

* The country's trade deficit in August narrowed slightly to C$2.45 billion ($1.85 billion) as exports and imports stabilized after two months of strong growth, Statistics Canada said.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.2% as gold futures GCc1 rose 0.2% to $1,916.2 an ounce. GOL/

* On the TSX, 99 issues were higher, while 115 issues declined for a 1.16-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 16.06 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Vermilion Energy Inc VET.TO, which jumped 6% after brokerage Canaccord Genuity upgraded the oil producer to "speculative buy" from "hold".

* New Gold Inc NGD.TO followed, advancing 5.8%.

* Cascades Inc CAS.TO fell 7.1%, the most on the TSX, after the paper and packaging company announced plans to proceed with the Bear Island mill conversion project.

* The second biggest decliner was electric utility Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P BEP_u.TO, down 3.9%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bank of Nova Scotia BNS.TO, Toronto-Dominion Bank TD.TO and Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO.

* The TSX posted six new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues, there were 17 new 52-week highs and one new low, with total volume of 27.12 million shares.

(Reporting by Amal S; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

    Most Popular