CANADA STOCKS-TSX gains on boost from materials

Updates prices, adds sectors

April 23 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index gained on Friday as material stocks rose tracking gold prices and a jump in factory sales in March helped boost recovery optimism.

* At 9:45 a.m. ET (13:45 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 42.4 points, or 0.2%, at 19,074.56.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.6% as gold futures GCc1 rose 0.3% to $1,786.20 an ounce. Gold prices were set for their third weekly gain on lower Treasury yields. GOL/MET/L

* Canadian factory sales most likely rose 3.5% in March from February, Statistics Canada said in a flash estimate on Friday. The increase is mostly attributed to higher sales in transportation equipment and the petroleum and coal product industries.T5N2JF02Q

* The energy sector .SPTTEN was unchanged as U.S. crude CLc1 prices were up 0.1% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 lost 0.1%. O/R

* The financials sector .SPTTFS gained 0.1%. The industrials sector .GSPTTIN remain unchanged.

* On the TSX, 115 issues were higher, while 106 issues declined for a 1.08-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 10.97 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Turquoise Hill Resources TRQ.TO, which jumped 2.3% and OrganiGram Holdings OGI.TO, which rose 2.2%.

* Winpak Ltd WPK.TO fell 2.7%, the most on the TSX, while the second biggest decliner was Sunopta Inc SOY.TO, down 1.6%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Tetra Bio-Pharma TBP.TO, Nevada Copper NCU.TO and Royal Bank of Canada RY.TO.

* The TSX posted five new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues, there were 18 new 52-week highs and six new lows, with total volume of 28.63 million shares.

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel and Shinjini Ganguli)

((Shashank.Nayar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.