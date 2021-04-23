CANADA STOCKS-TSX gains on boost from materials
Updates prices, adds sectors
April 23 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index gained on Friday as material stocks rose tracking gold prices and a jump in factory sales in March helped boost recovery optimism.
* At 9:45 a.m. ET (13:45 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 42.4 points, or 0.2%, at 19,074.56.
* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.6% as gold futures GCc1 rose 0.3% to $1,786.20 an ounce. Gold prices were set for their third weekly gain on lower Treasury yields. GOL/MET/L
* Canadian factory sales most likely rose 3.5% in March from February, Statistics Canada said in a flash estimate on Friday. The increase is mostly attributed to higher sales in transportation equipment and the petroleum and coal product industries.T5N2JF02Q
* The energy sector .SPTTEN was unchanged as U.S. crude CLc1 prices were up 0.1% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 lost 0.1%. O/R
* The financials sector .SPTTFS gained 0.1%. The industrials sector .GSPTTIN remain unchanged.
* On the TSX, 115 issues were higher, while 106 issues declined for a 1.08-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 10.97 million shares traded.
* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Turquoise Hill Resources TRQ.TO, which jumped 2.3% and OrganiGram Holdings OGI.TO, which rose 2.2%.
* Winpak Ltd WPK.TO fell 2.7%, the most on the TSX, while the second biggest decliner was Sunopta Inc SOY.TO, down 1.6%.
* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Tetra Bio-Pharma TBP.TO, Nevada Copper NCU.TO and Royal Bank of Canada RY.TO.
* The TSX posted five new 52-week highs and no new lows.
* Across all Canadian issues, there were 18 new 52-week highs and six new lows, with total volume of 28.63 million shares.
(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel and Shinjini Ganguli)
((Shashank.Nayar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Deutsche Boerse to delist Coinbase from Xetra and Frankfurt trade
- CureVac's shot ready in Europe by May- head of Italy's medicines regulator
- Two dead in Tesla crash in Texas that was believed to be driverless - WSJ
- EXCLUSIVE-DBS, StanChart among potential bidders for Citi's Asia consumer business - sources