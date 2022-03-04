US Markets
CANADA STOCKS-TSX gains for second week as resources shares climb

Contributor
Fergal Smith Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

TORONTO, March 4 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Friday to its highest level in more than two weeks as commodity-linked shares advanced, although an escalating Russia-Ukraine crisis kept sentiment in check.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended up 152.02 points, or 0.7%, at 21,402.43, its highest closing level since Feb. 15. For the week, it was up 1.4%, adding to the previous week's advance.

In contrast, Wall Street ended lower as fighting in Ukraine, where Russian forces have seized the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, overshadowed a blowout U.S. jobs report.

"There's a balancing act going on right now," said Philip Petursson, chief investment strategist at IG Wealth Management. "We have the geopolitical tensions that are creating a risk-off environment in the equity market, yet the commodities segment of the market is benefiting."

The energy sector climbed 3.5% as oil prices jumped to the highest since September 2008 on the disruption of Russian exports. U.S. crude CLc1 prices settled 7.4% higher at $115.58 a barrel.

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 3.2%, hitting its highest level since early 2012, as copper HGc1 and gold XAU= prices rose. Gold was up 1.75% at $1,969.06 an ounce.

Together, the energy and materials sectors have a 26% weighting on the Toronto market.

Technology fell 3.6%, with Shopify Inc SHOP.TO posting its lowest close since April 2020 as it ended 5.9% lower.

Shares of retailer Canadian Tire Corp Ltd CTCa.TO declined 1.2%. The company said it will temporarily pause the Helly Hansen brand's operations in Russia,

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; additional reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

