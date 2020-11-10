CANADA STOCKS-TSX gains for second day on vaccine cheer

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday to its one-month high as positive COVID-19 vaccine developments helped keep sentiment afloat as investors bet on faster economic revival.

* At 9:32 a.m. ET (1432 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 58 points, or 0.35%, at 16,533.86.

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Shashank.Nayar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.