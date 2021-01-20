CANADA STOCKS-TSX gains boosted by energy, material shares

Updates prices, adds sector details

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday, supported by energy and material stocks, as investors hope for U.S. stimulus as Joe Biden takes over as the next president.

* Investors are focused on hopes of a big relief package as U.S. President-elect Joe Biden will be sworn into office later today. Last week he outlined a $1.9 trillion stimulus package proposal to jump start the economy from pandemic-driven slump.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN climbed 1.1% as U.S. crude CLc1 prices were up 1.3% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 added 1.1%. O/R

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.5% as gold futures GCc1 rose 0.3% to $1,844.4 an ounce. GOL/

* At 9:37 a.m. ET (14:37 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 43.62 points, or 0.24%, at 18,000.99.

* Locally data showed the nation's annual inflation rate slowed to 0.7% in December from 1.0% the previous month amid a new round of COVID-19 lockdowns and declining costs of food and airplane tickets.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Blackberry Limited BB.TO, which jumped 8%, extending gains from prior session after the cybersecurity firm settled patent disputes with Facebook Inc. FB.O

* Its gains were followed by oil producer MEG Energy Corp MEG.TO, which rose 5%.

* On the TSX, 158 issues were higher, while 57 issues declined for a 2.77-to-1 ratio favoring gainers, with 12.90 million shares traded.

* Fuel-cell products developer Ballard Power Systems Inc BLDP.TO fell 3.3%, the most on the TSX, and the second biggest decliner was Trillium Therapeutics Inc TRIL.TO, down 0.8%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Blackberry, First Mining Gold Corp FF.TO and Largo Resources Ltd LGO.TO.

* The TSX posted six new 52-week highs and no new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 76 new 52-week highs and two new lows, with total volume of 33.06 million shares.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.