CANADA STOCKS-TSX gains at open on oil, financials boost; miners drag

April 14 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose at market open on Friday as heavyweights energy and financials gained, while a drop in gold prices drove mining stocks down.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (1331 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 35.12 points, or 0.17%, at 20,599.61.

(Reporting by Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

((Shristi.AcharA@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.