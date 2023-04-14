US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-TSX gains at open on oil, financials boost; miners drag

April 14, 2023 — 09:35 am EDT

April 14 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose at market open on Friday as heavyweights energy and financials gained, while a drop in gold prices drove mining stocks down.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (1331 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 35.12 points, or 0.17%, at 20,599.61.

