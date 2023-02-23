CANADA STOCKS-TSX gains at open on higher oil prices

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Canada's main resource-heavy stock index gained at the market open as a rise in oil prices lifted energy stocks, while shares of Stantec Inc surged as the construction company beat fourth-quarter profit estimates.

At 9:38 a.m. ET (1438 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 69.5 points, or 0.34%, at 20,262.83.

(Reporting by Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru)

((Shristi.AcharA@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.