US Markets
EDR

CANADA STOCKS-TSX gains as oil prices rise after strong China imports data

Contributor
Shashank Nayar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MARK BLINCH

Canada's main stock index opened higher on Tuesday as oil prices rose following strong China imports data, while consumer prices in the United States spiked, signaling a faster economic growth.

Updates prices, sectors

April 13 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Tuesday as oil prices rose following strong China imports data, while consumer prices in the United States spiked, signaling a faster economic growth.

U.S. consumer prices increased by the most in more than 8-1/2 years in March and underlying inflation picked up as more parts of the economy reopened, thanks to increased vaccinations and massive fiscal stimulus.

* At 9:36 a.m. ET (1336 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 26.83 points, or 0.14%, at 19,228.11.

* Air Canada, struggling with a collapse in traffic due to the COVID-19 pandemic, reached a deal on Monday on a long-awaited aid package with the federal government that would allow it to access up to C$5.9 billion ($4.69 billion) in funds.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN was up 0.5% as of 9:45 a.m. ET, as both U.S. crude CLc1 and Brent crude LCOc1 prices rose 1% a barrel. O/R

* The financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 0.4%. The industrials sector .GSPTTIN fell 0.5%.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.4% as gold futures GCc1 rose 0.6% to $1,741.7 an ounce. GOL/MET/L

* On the TSX, 104 issues advanced, while 121 issues declined in a 1.16-to-1 ratio favoring decliners, with 14.91 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Endeavour Silver Corp EDR.TO, which jumped 5.4% and Sunopta Inc SOY.TO, which rose 4.4%.

* OrganiGram Holdings OGI.TO fell 6.6%, the most on the TSX, while the second biggest decliner was GFL Environmental GFL.TO, down 5.1%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Toronto Dominion Bank TD.TO, Sabina Gold & Silver Corp SBB.TO and Air Canada AC.TO.

* The TSX posted eight new 52-week highs and no new low.

* Across Canadian issues, there were 69 new 52-week highs and five new lows, with total volume of 26.82 million shares.

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Shashank.Nayar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EDR OGI GFL TD SBB AC

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular