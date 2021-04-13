CANADA STOCKS-TSX gains as oil prices rise after strong China imports data

Updates prices, sectors

April 13 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Tuesday as oil prices rose following strong China imports data, while consumer prices in the United States spiked, signaling a faster economic growth.

U.S. consumer prices increased by the most in more than 8-1/2 years in March and underlying inflation picked up as more parts of the economy reopened, thanks to increased vaccinations and massive fiscal stimulus.

* At 9:36 a.m. ET (1336 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 26.83 points, or 0.14%, at 19,228.11.

* Air Canada, struggling with a collapse in traffic due to the COVID-19 pandemic, reached a deal on Monday on a long-awaited aid package with the federal government that would allow it to access up to C$5.9 billion ($4.69 billion) in funds.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN was up 0.5% as of 9:45 a.m. ET, as both U.S. crude CLc1 and Brent crude LCOc1 prices rose 1% a barrel. O/R

* The financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 0.4%. The industrials sector .GSPTTIN fell 0.5%.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.4% as gold futures GCc1 rose 0.6% to $1,741.7 an ounce. GOL/MET/L

* On the TSX, 104 issues advanced, while 121 issues declined in a 1.16-to-1 ratio favoring decliners, with 14.91 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Endeavour Silver Corp EDR.TO, which jumped 5.4% and Sunopta Inc SOY.TO, which rose 4.4%.

* OrganiGram Holdings OGI.TO fell 6.6%, the most on the TSX, while the second biggest decliner was GFL Environmental GFL.TO, down 5.1%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Toronto Dominion Bank TD.TO, Sabina Gold & Silver Corp SBB.TO and Air Canada AC.TO.

* The TSX posted eight new 52-week highs and no new low.

* Across Canadian issues, there were 69 new 52-week highs and five new lows, with total volume of 26.82 million shares.

