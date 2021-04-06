CANADA STOCKS-TSX gains as oil prices jump on recovery hopes

Updates prices, adds sector details

April 6 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index gained on Tuesday, boosted by stronger oil prices as robust economic data from China and the United States raised hopes of a faster pace of economic recovery.

A survey from the Institute for Supply Management on Monday showed activity in the U.S. services industry reached its highest level on record in March, while China's service sector also gathered steam with the sharpest increase in sales in three months.

* At 9:41 a.m. ET (1341 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 34.3 points, or 0.18%, at 19,061.09.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN rose 1.7% as U.S. crude CLc1 prices were up 2.5% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 added 2.2%. O/R

* The financials sector .SPTTFS remain unchanged. The industrials sector .GSPTTIN rose 0.1%.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.4% as gold futures GCc1 rose 0.6% to $1,737.9 an ounce. GOL/MET/L

* On the TSX, 132 issues were higher, while 95 issues declined for a 1.39-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 18.31 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Hudbay Minerals HBM.TO, which jumped 6.2%, and OceanaGold Corp OGC.TO, which rose 4.7%.

* Aphria Inc APHA.TO fell 2.6%, the most on the TSX, while the second biggest decliner was Aurora Cannabis ACB.TO, down 1.9%.

* The most heavily-traded shares by volume were Toronto-Dominion Bank TD.TO, up 0.1%, Bank of Nova Scotia BNS.TO, down 0.1%, and Zenabis Global Inc ZENA.TO, down 4.2%.

* The TSX posted 12 new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues, there were 64 new 52-week highs and two new lows, with total volume of 35.28 million shares.

