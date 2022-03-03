CANADA STOCKS-TSX gains as miners track surge in metal prices

By Shashank Nayar

March 3 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday, as mining stocks tracked higher metal prices amid Russian supply concerns, while Canadian Natural Resources gained after reporting strong results.

At 20:35 a.m. ET (15:05 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 68.01 points, or 0.32%, at 21,323.65.

The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.7%.

Prices of aluminum, copper and nickel hit fresh highs as widening sanctions on Russia for its week-long invasion of Ukraine threatened to further disrupt the flow of commodities from the major producer.MET/L

Capstone Mining CS.TO, First Quantum Minerals FM.TO and Ero Copper Corp ERO.TO were the top gainers on the TSX, up between 3.2% and 5.1%.

Financial stocks .SPTTFS rose 0.4%, extending gains from the previous session after the Bank of Canada (BoC) hiked interest rates for the first time in more than three years.

Analysts at research firm TS Lombard believe that Canadian equities are set to gain further as the country has the largest exposure to commodity movements, while further interest rate hikes by the BoC and lower exposure of Canadian banks to Russia will continue to support banking stocks.

"Given the continued uncertainty, relative value trades backed by fundamentals in equities make sense. Canada is a large commodity exporter, and thus the Canadian economy should generally benefit from higher commodity prices, which should incentivize capital investment and hiring," TS Lombard analysts said.

Investor attention will now turn to a speech by BoC Governor Tiff Macklem, who is due to give an economic progress report at 11:30 a.m. ET (1630 GMT).

The energy sector .SPTTEN dropped 0.1% as U.S. crude CLc1 prices were down 1.0% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 lost 0.4%%. O/R

Canadian Natural Resources CNQ.TO jumped 3.6% after it posted a fourth-quarter profit that beat estimates and hiked its dividend, while Toronto-Dominion Bank TD.TO fell 1% as higher variable expenses and weaker growth in interest income than peers left some analysts underwhelmed.

HIGHLIGHTS

The TSX posted 15 new 52-week highs and two new lows.

Across Canadian issues, there were 32 new 52-week highs and 22 new lows, with total volume of 76.88 million shares.

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

