CANADA STOCKS-TSX gains as higher oil prices boost energy stocks

Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday, helped by energy stocks, as oil prices gained despite renewed fears about fuel demand recovery due to surging coronavirus cases.

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday, helped by energy stocks, as oil prices gained despite renewed fears about fuel demand recovery due to surging coronavirus cases.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN climbed 1.1% as U.S. crude CLc1 prices rose 1.7% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 added 1.6%. O/R

* At 9:39 a.m. ET (13:39 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 6.66 points, or 0.04%, at 16,517.49.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.1% as gold futures GCc1 rose 1.0% to $1,907.4 an ounce. GOL/

* On the TSX, 118 issues were higher, while 93 issues declined in a 1.27-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 11.32 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were oil producer Vermilion Energy Inc <VET.TO>, which jumped 3.1%, and Fortuna Silver Mines Inc <FVI.TO>, which rose 2.2%, after the miner posted third-quarter data on production of gold and silver.

* Empire Company Limited <EMPa.TO> fell 1.5%, the most on the TSX, followed by software maker Descartes Systems Group Inc <DSG.TO>, down 1.4%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Toronto-Dominion Bank <TD.TO>, Silver Elephant Mining Corp <ELEF.TO>, and Microbix Biosystems Inc <MBX.TO>.

* The TSX posted five new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 18 new 52-week highs and one new low, with total 23.45 million shares traded.

