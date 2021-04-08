CANADA STOCKS-TSX gains as higher commodity prices boost miners

Updates prices, adds sector details

April 8 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Thursday as investors bet on a faster global economic rebound, while a jump in gold and copper prices helped mining stocks.

The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.3% as gold futures GCc1 rose 0.5% to $1,748.7 an ounce to hit a three-week peak. GOL/METL/

* At 9:37 a.m. ET (13:37 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 8.37 points, or 0.04%, at 19,137.44.

* Canada's Canopy Growth Corp WEED.TO said on Thursday it will buy rival Supreme Cannabis Co FIRE.TO Inc for C$323.3 million ($256.85 million), as the world's biggest cannabis producer bolsters its portfolio to tap surging demand.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN dropped 1.1% as U.S. crude CLc1 prices were down 0.9% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 lost 0.6%. O/R

* The financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 0.7%. The industrials sector .GSPTTIN fell 0.2%.

* On the TSX, 119 issues were higher, while 99 issues declined for a 1.20-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 12.09 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Osisko Mining Inc OSK.TO, which jumped 4.8% and Endeavour Silver EDR.TO, which rose 4.5%.

* Air Canada AC.TO fell 2.3%, the most on the TSX, while the second-biggest decliner was Vermilion Energy VET.TO, down 2.3%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Supreme Cannabis Co FIRE.TO, up 52.8%, Bombardier BBDb.TO, down 2%, and Suncor Energy SU.TO, down 1.3%.

* The TSX posted nine new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues, there were 84 new 52-week highs and five new lows, with total volume of 48.34 million shares.

