CANADA STOCKS-TSX gains as energy stocks track oil price surge; BoC meet in focus

March 2 (Reuters) - Canada's commodity-heavy main stock index rose on Wednesday, as soaring oil prices drove energy shares higher, while investors awaited the Bank of Canada's interest rate decision due later in the day.

At 9:35 a.m. ET (14:35 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 127.22 points, or 0.61%, at 21,131.73.

The energy sector .SPTTEN climbed 1.5%, helped by stronger crude prices as supply disruption fears mounted following hefty sanctions on Russian banks amid the intensifying Ukraine conflict. O/R

The Bank of Canada is expected to hike its key overnight interest rate for the first time in three years later in the day to curb hot inflation, even as Russia-Ukraine crises adds to global uncertainty.

Last month, Deputy Governor Tim Lane said the bank would be "forceful" in its moves as domestic inflation rate hit 5.1% in January, its highest level since September 1991.

"The interesting thing is the economic news around Canada are really good, we had the GDP figures which were great and inflation is also running hot, so I don't see any reasons for Bank of Canada to hold back its rate hike considering how far the central bank has fallen behind the curve," said Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management.

Heavily weighted financials .SPTTFS, which would likely benefit from higher rates, gained 1.2%.

Leading losses was the materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals' miners and fertilizer companies, down 0.6%, as gold futures GCc1 fell 0.5% to $1,932.3 an ounce. GOL/

Uncertainties surrounding the Russia-Ukraine crisis and concerns around soaring inflation have roiled global equities in recent weeks, however stronger commodities cushioned the risk-off sentiment in TSX.

HIGHLIGHTS

The TSX posted 13 new 52-week highs and one new low.

Across Canadian issues, there were 31 new 52-week highs and nine new lows, with total volume of 28.45 million shares.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

