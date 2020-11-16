US Markets
MRNA

CANADA STOCKS-TSX gains as energy stocks jump on vaccine cheer

Contributor
Amal S Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's main stock index rose on Monday, as energy stocks jumped 3% tracking oil prices, after U.S. drugmaker Moderna Inc said its experimental vaccine was 94.5% effective in preventing COVID-19.

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Monday, as energy stocks jumped 3% tracking oil prices, after U.S. drugmaker Moderna Inc said its experimental vaccine was 94.5% effective in preventing COVID-19.

* Moderna Inc MRNA.O became the second U.S. company in a week to report positive results from its COVID-19 vaccine trial, which raised hopes of a quicker economic recovery from a pandemic-led recession.

* Adding to the upbeat mood, Canada's factory sales increased by 1.5% in September from August on higher sales in the wood industry, as well as the chemical industry, Statistics Canada said.

* Crude prices rose about 4% and boosted energy stocks .SPTTEN, with oil producer Parex Resources Inc PXT.TO, up 6.1%, leading gains. O/R

* At 9:41 a.m. ET (1441 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 60.24 points, or 0.36%, at 16,735.88.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners, lost 0.5% as gold prices fell. GOL/

* Fortuna Silver Mines Inc FVI.TO fell 4.9%, the most on the TSX, after Canaccord Genuity downgraded the stock

* The second biggest decliner was Endeavour Mining Corp EDV.TO, down 3.7%, after the miner agreed to buy Teranga Gold TGZ.TO in deal worth $2.4 billion.

* On the TSX, 137 issues were higher, while 84 issues declined for a 1.63-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 29.95 million shares traded.

* H&R Real Estate Investment Trust <HR_u.TO> rose 5.7% after TD Securities raised its price target on the real estate investment trust's stock.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Manulife Financial Corp <MFC.TO>, Air Canada <AC.TO> and Suncor Energy Inc <SU.TO>.

* The TSX posted four new 52-week highs and no new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 52 new 52-week highs and three new lows, with total volume of 53.36 million shares.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MRNA EDV MFC AC SU

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular