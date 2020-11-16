CANADA STOCKS-TSX gains as energy stocks jump on vaccine cheer

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Monday, as energy stocks jumped 3% tracking oil prices, after U.S. drugmaker Moderna Inc said its experimental vaccine was 94.5% effective in preventing COVID-19.

* Moderna Inc MRNA.O became the second U.S. company in a week to report positive results from its COVID-19 vaccine trial, which raised hopes of a quicker economic recovery from a pandemic-led recession.

* Adding to the upbeat mood, Canada's factory sales increased by 1.5% in September from August on higher sales in the wood industry, as well as the chemical industry, Statistics Canada said.

* Crude prices rose about 4% and boosted energy stocks .SPTTEN, with oil producer Parex Resources Inc PXT.TO, up 6.1%, leading gains. O/R

* At 9:41 a.m. ET (1441 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 60.24 points, or 0.36%, at 16,735.88.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners, lost 0.5% as gold prices fell. GOL/

* Fortuna Silver Mines Inc FVI.TO fell 4.9%, the most on the TSX, after Canaccord Genuity downgraded the stock

* The second biggest decliner was Endeavour Mining Corp EDV.TO, down 3.7%, after the miner agreed to buy Teranga Gold TGZ.TO in deal worth $2.4 billion.

* On the TSX, 137 issues were higher, while 84 issues declined for a 1.63-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 29.95 million shares traded.

* H&R Real Estate Investment Trust <HR_u.TO> rose 5.7% after TD Securities raised its price target on the real estate investment trust's stock.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Manulife Financial Corp <MFC.TO>, Air Canada <AC.TO> and Suncor Energy Inc <SU.TO>.

* The TSX posted four new 52-week highs and no new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 52 new 52-week highs and three new lows, with total volume of 53.36 million shares.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.