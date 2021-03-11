US Markets
CANADA STOCKS-TSX gains as commodity prices rise, inflation fears fade

Amal S Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday as strong commodity prices lifted energy and materials stocks, while a retreat in U.S. Treasury yields eased fears of rising U.S. inflation further boosting sentiment.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN climbed 1.1% as crude prices gained on a weaker dollar, while the materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.4% as bullion prices rose to a one-week peak. O/RGOL/

* U.S. Treasury yields fell as concerns over a strong pick up in inflation eased on a tepid rise in U.S. consumer prices in February.

* At 9:39 a.m. ET (14:39 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 122.5 points, or 0.66%, at 18,812.5.

* The financials sector .SPTTFS gained 0.1%, while the industrials sector .GSPTTIN rose 0.5%.

* On the TSX, 180 issues advanced, while 33 issues declined in a 5.45-to-1 ratio favoring gainers, with 18.66 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Automobile parts maker Linamar Corp <LNR.TO> and food products distributor Premium Brands Holdings Corp PBH.TO, which jumped 7.5% and 5.1% respectively, after they reported fourth-quarter results.

* Ivanhoe Mines Ltd <IVN.TO> fell 12.1%, the most on the TSX, after the miner arranged private placement of convertible senior notes.

* The second biggest decliner was Bausch Health Companies Inc <BHC.TO>, down 2.9%, after the firm named insider Sam Eldessouky as its new finance chief.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were OrganiGram Holdings Inc <OGI.TO>, Ivanhoe Mines Ltd <IVN.TO>, and Supreme Cannabis Company Inc <FIRE.TO>.

* The TSX posted 24 new 52-week highs and no new low.

* Across Canadian issues, there were 120 new 52-week highs and six new lows, with a total volume of 42.33 million shares.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

