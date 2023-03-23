CANADA STOCKS-TSX gains as commodity-linked stocks rise, Bombardier soars

By Johann M Cherian

March 23 (Reuters) - Canada's key stock index edged higher on Thursday as mining and energy stocks advanced, with gains in Bombardier after its upbeat targets for 2025 also supporting the benchmark.

At 10:31 a.m. ET (14:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 105.09 points, or 0.54%, at 19,637.87.

Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO soared 7.9% to log its biggest gain in more than two months after it raised its 2025 revenue and free cash flow targets at its investor day, banking on strong demand for private flights.

"Bombardier as a large conglomerate has done a relatively good job of shedding it's non core assets and realigning itself as a business jet provider," said David Pepall, portfolio manager at Aventine Investment Counsel.

The energy sector .SPTTEN rose 0.7% while the materials sector .GSPTTMT advanced 1.0%, tracking upbeat commodity prices. MET/LO/RGOL/

The financials sector .SPTTFS rose 0.5%, a day after the U.S. central bank chair Jerome Powell reassured investors about the soundness of the banking system.

The collapse of two mid-sized U.S. lenders in March had triggered a selloff in the financials-heavy TSX as investors lost confidence in the global banking system.

Still, on a quarterly basis, TSX is up 1.4%, clinging to early gains from January when investors returned to battered markets from 2022.

Capstone copper corp CS.TO was the top loser on the index after the copper miner announced a bought secondary deal offering of C$285 million.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((johann.mcherian@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.