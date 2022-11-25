US Markets
LAC

CANADA STOCKS-TSX gains 2% for the week as investors eye seasonal boost

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

November 25, 2022 — 04:18 pm EST

Written by Fergal Smith for Reuters ->

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Friday to its highest closing level in more than five months, helped by gains for the utility and financial sectors, as investors looked to seasonal trends that could boost the market.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended up 39.7 points, or 0.2%, at 20,383.77, its highest closing level since June 9.

For the week, it was up 2% as the Federal Reserve signals that it could slow the pace of interest rate hikes as soon as next month, boosting stock markets globally.

The TSX has rallied about 14% since October.

"Most sectors are participating in this rally, despite the negative headlines and extraordinary pessimism because of this positive seasonality which is going to continue as we enter December," said Brandon Michael, senior analyst at ABC Funds.

U.S. equities traditionally rally during the month of December. Major U.S. indexes ended mixed on Friday in a subdued holiday-shortened trading session as investors watched Black Friday sales and COVID-19 cases in China.

The Toronto market's utility sector rose 1.2%, while heavily weighted financials ended 0.3% higher.

Capping gains for the Toronto market was a decline of 0.8% for the materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies.

It was pressured by a 9.8% drop in the shares of Lithium Americas Corp LAC.TO.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Additional reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LAC

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.