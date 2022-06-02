CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures up on upbeat global sentiment, rising gold prices

June 2 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday on higher gold prices and as global stocks steadied as a dip in oil prices calmed investor nerves about surging inflation and aggressive policy tightening.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.3% at 6:50 a.m. ET.

World shares were largely steady after recent weakness as a drop in oil prices on bets Saudi Arabia may boost production helped balance concerns over surging inflation and monetary policy tightening.MKTS/GLOBO/R

Gold prices rose on Thursday, with greenback-priced bullion drawing on support from slightly lower U.S. Treasury yields and a retreat in the dollar. GOL/

Data for Canada's April building permits is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.1% lower at 20,713.72 on Wednesday. It was the second straight session of declines for the index after it posted on Monday its highest closing level in nearly four weeks. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 116 points, or 0.35% at 6:50 a.m. ET. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 18.75 points, or 0.46%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 78 points, or 0.62%. .N

TOP STORIES TOP/CAN

The Canadian dollar will gain ground over the coming year as high commodity prices bolster Canada's economic outlook and the Bank of Canada likely continues to raise interest rates aggressively, a Reuters poll showed.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Jamieson Wellness Inc JWEL.TO: CIBC raises target price to C$45 from C$42

Vermilion Energy Inc VET.TO: CIBC raises target price to C$32 from C$25

WSP Global Inc WSP.TO: ATB Capital Markets raises target price to C$170 from C$160

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1856.1; +0.56% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $112.41; -2.49% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $113.45; -2.46% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

0730 Challenger layoffs for May: Prior 24,286

0815 ADP National Employment for May: Expected 300,000; Prior 247,000

0830 Intial jobless claim : Expected 210,000; Prior 210,000

0830 Jobless claim 4week average: Prior 206,750

0830 Continue jobless claim: Expected 1.325 mln; Prior 1.346 mln

0830 Unit Labor costs revised for Q1: Expected 11.6%; Prior 11.6%

0830 Productivity revised for Q1: Expected -7.5%; Prior -7.5%

1000 Durables ex-defense, R mm for Apr: Prior 0.3%

1000 Durable goods, R mm for Apr: Prior 0.4%

1000 Factory orders mm for Apr: Expected 0.7%; Prior 2.2%

1000 Durables ex-transport R mm for Apr: Prior 0.3%

1000 Nondefense cap ex-air R mm for Apr: Prior 0.3%

1000 Factory ex-transport mm for Apr: Prior 2.5%

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1= C$1.27)

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((amal.s@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.