US Markets
HCG

CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures up on hopes geopolitical tensions could ease

Contributor
Amal S Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, mirroring upbeat global sentiment on optimism over a potential diplomatic resolution to the Russia-Ukraine standoff, although weaker crude prices limited gains.

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, mirroring upbeat global sentiment on optimism over a potential diplomatic resolution to the Russia-Ukraine standoff, although weaker crude prices limited gains.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.3% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken agreed to a meeting with Russia's foreign minister Sergei Lavrov next week, raising the prospect of ending the standoff over Ukraine.

Canada's domestic retail sales likely fell 2.1% in December compared to a 0.7% rise in prior month, according to a forecast of analysts polled by Reuters. The data is due at 08:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.97% lower at 21,176.33 on Thursday, its lowest closing level since Feb. 3. .TO

The benchmark equity index could snap its three-week winning streak, as concerns around soaring inflation and geopolitical tensions have roiled market in recent days.

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 83 points, or 0.24% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 15.75 points, or 0.36% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 75.25 points, or 0.53%. .N

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Home Capital Group Inc HCG.TO: RBC raises target price to C$56 from C$54

MTY Food Group Inc MTY.TO: RBC raises target price to C$66 from C$62

Superior Plus Corp SPB.TO: Canaccord Genuity cuts to "hold" from "buy"

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1890.9; -0.53% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $89.87; -2.06% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $91.16; -1.96% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

1000 Existing home sales for Jan: Expected 6.10 mln; Prior 6.18 mln

1000 Existing home sales percentage change for Jan: Expected -1.0%; Prior -4.6%

1000 Leading index change mm for Jan: Expected 0.2%; Prior 0.8%

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1= C$1.27)

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HCG SPB

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular