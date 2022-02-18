CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures up on hopes geopolitical tensions could ease

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, mirroring upbeat global sentiment on optimism over a potential diplomatic resolution to the Russia-Ukraine standoff, although weaker crude prices limited gains.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.3% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken agreed to a meeting with Russia's foreign minister Sergei Lavrov next week, raising the prospect of ending the standoff over Ukraine.

Canada's domestic retail sales likely fell 2.1% in December compared to a 0.7% rise in prior month, according to a forecast of analysts polled by Reuters. The data is due at 08:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.97% lower at 21,176.33 on Thursday, its lowest closing level since Feb. 3. .TO

The benchmark equity index could snap its three-week winning streak, as concerns around soaring inflation and geopolitical tensions have roiled market in recent days.

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 83 points, or 0.24% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 15.75 points, or 0.36% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 75.25 points, or 0.53%. .N

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Home Capital Group Inc HCG.TO: RBC raises target price to C$56 from C$54

MTY Food Group Inc MTY.TO: RBC raises target price to C$66 from C$62

Superior Plus Corp SPB.TO: Canaccord Genuity cuts to "hold" from "buy"

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1890.9; -0.53% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $89.87; -2.06% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $91.16; -1.96% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

1000 Existing home sales for Jan: Expected 6.10 mln; Prior 6.18 mln

1000 Existing home sales percentage change for Jan: Expected -1.0%; Prior -4.6%

1000 Leading index change mm for Jan: Expected 0.2%; Prior 0.8%

($1= C$1.27)

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

