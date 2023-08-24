News & Insights

US Markets
RY

CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures up on higher oil prices; bank earnings start on mixed note

Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS OSORIO

August 24, 2023 — 07:31 am EDT

Written by Siddarth S for Reuters ->

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Toronto futures crept higher on Thursday, pushed by oil prices, while Canadian big banks' quarterly earnings kicked off on a mixed note as Royal Bank of Canada beat profit estimates, while Toronto-Dominion Bank missed analyst expectations.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.2% at 6:57 a.m. ET (1057 GMT).

Canada's main stock index .GSPTSE rebounded from a two-month low to close nearly 1% higher on Wednesday.

Oil steadied after disappointing economic data from key economies had led to an early decline in prices, with investors awaiting a speech by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Friday for clues on interest rate moves.O/R

Canada's largest bank, Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) RY.TObeat analysts' estimates for the third-quarter profit, boosted by cost-cutting measures and higher interest rates.

The country's second-largest bank, Toronto-Dominion Bank TD.TO, missed Bay Street estimates for quarterly profit as it set aside money to cover unpaid loans.

Meanwhile, Canadians hoping for relief from a rapid rise in mortgage rates are in for some disappointment, as recent moves in the bond market point to interest rates staying at elevated levels for longer than previously expected.

Across the border, futures tracking the Nasdaq 100 index jumped after a stellar forecast from Nvidia NVDA.O boosted investor confidence and lifted shares of major technology and growth stocks. .N

COMMODITIES AT 6:57 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,919.2; -0.1% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $79.17; +0.4% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $83.54; +0.4% O/R

($1= C$1.3539)

(Reporting by Siddarth S in Bengaluru, Editing by Tasim Zahid)

((Siddarth.s@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RY
TD
NVDA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.