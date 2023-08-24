CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures up on higher oil prices; bank earnings start on mixed note

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Toronto futures crept higher on Thursday, pushed by oil prices, while Canadian big banks' quarterly earnings kicked off on a mixed note as Royal Bank of Canada beat profit estimates, while Toronto-Dominion Bank missed analyst expectations.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.2% at 6:57 a.m. ET (1057 GMT).

Canada's main stock index .GSPTSE rebounded from a two-month low to close nearly 1% higher on Wednesday.

Oil steadied after disappointing economic data from key economies had led to an early decline in prices, with investors awaiting a speech by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Friday for clues on interest rate moves.O/R

Canada's largest bank, Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) RY.TObeat analysts' estimates for the third-quarter profit, boosted by cost-cutting measures and higher interest rates.

The country's second-largest bank, Toronto-Dominion Bank TD.TO, missed Bay Street estimates for quarterly profit as it set aside money to cover unpaid loans.

Meanwhile, Canadians hoping for relief from a rapid rise in mortgage rates are in for some disappointment, as recent moves in the bond market point to interest rates staying at elevated levels for longer than previously expected.

Across the border, futures tracking the Nasdaq 100 index jumped after a stellar forecast from Nvidia NVDA.O boosted investor confidence and lifted shares of major technology and growth stocks. .N

COMMODITIES AT 6:57 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,919.2; -0.1% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $79.17; +0.4% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $83.54; +0.4% O/R

($1= C$1.3539)

(Reporting by Siddarth S in Bengaluru, Editing by Tasim Zahid)

((Siddarth.s@thomsonreuters.com;))

