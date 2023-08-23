CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures up on higher gold prices; retail sales data in focus

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Futures tied to Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday as gold prices rose, while investors awaited June retail sales data for clues to the Bank of Canada's(BoC) interest rate path.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.2% at 7:11 a.m. ET (1111 GMT).

The underlying benchmark index .GSPTSE ended 0.5% lower on Tuesday, its lowest closing level in nearly two months.

Gold extended gains above the $1,900 level, drawing support from a retreat in U.S. bond yields as investors awaited clues on interest rates from policymakers at the Jackson Hole symposium. GOL/

Market participants will be tracking June retail sales data, due at 8:30 a.m. ET and expected to be flat after a 0.2% rise in May.

Traders are betting on a 73.07% chance for the BoC to keep interest rates unchanged at its September meeting. 0#BOCWATCH.

Investors will also be looking out for the quarterly earnings of Canada's big banks due later this week.

Canada's big bank results are expected to highlight the challenges lenders are facing in setting aside more funds to cover potential bad loans in a tough economy that has led to a slowdown in deal-making and forced borrowers to rethink new mortgages.

Royal Bank of Canada RY.TO and Toronto-Dominion Bank TD.TO Bank will kick off the earning season on Thursday.

U.S. stock index futures also climbed with the spotlight firmly on chip designer Nvidia's NVDA.O quarterly results after markets close. .N

COMMODITIES AT 7:11 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,904.3; +0.3% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $78.5; -1.4% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $82.91; -1.3% O/R

($1= C$1.3574)

