CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures up on firmer bullion prices

Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday, helped by firmer bullion prices as optimism over a potential COVID-19 vaccine were overshadowed by worries over the logistics of its eventual roll-out.

Gold GCc2 gained 0.34% to $1867.9 per ounce.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.11% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.9% higher at 16,765.46 on Wednesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were down 0.54% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were down 0.19% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 0.35%.

Manulife Financial Corp MFC.TO on Wednesday said third-quarter core profit declined less than analysts had expected, helped by earnings growth in Asia and asset management, but it warned the COVID-19 pandemic posed risks.

Boyd Group Services Inc BYD.TO: CIBC raises target price to C$239 from C$233

Great Canadian Gaming Corp GC.TO: Canaccord Genuity cuts to "hold" from "buy"

Acuityads Holdings Inc AT.TO: Canaccord Genuity raises target price to C$7.50 from C$6

Gold futures GCc2: $1867.9; +0.34% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $41.42; -0.07% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $43.76; -0.09% O/R

0830 Core CPI mm, SA for Oct: Expected 0.2%; Prior 0.2%

0830 Core CPI yy, NSA for Oct: Expected 1.8%; Prior 1.7%

0830 CPI Index, NSA for Oct: Expected 260.493; Prior 260.280

0830 Core CPI Index, SA for Oct: Prior 269.26

0830 CPI mm, SA for Oct: Expected 0.1%; Prior 0.2%

0830 CPI yy, NSA for Oct: Expected 1.3%; Prior 1.4%

0830 Real weekly earnings mm for Oct: Prior 0.2%

0830 CPI mm NSA for Oct: Prior 0.140%

0830 CPI Index SA for Oct: Prior 260.210

0830 CPI Wage Earner for Oct: Prior 254.004

0830 Initial jobless clm : Expected 735,000; Prior 751,000

0830 Jobless claim 4week average : Prior 787,000

0830 Continue jobless claim: Expected 6.900 mln; Prior 7.285 mln

1100 Cleveland fed CPI for Oct: Prior 0.1%

1400 Federal budget for Oct: Expected -$274.50 bln; Prior - $125.00 bln

($1= C$1.31)

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

